Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic's Unreal Dev Grants program hands out $275k
Epic's Unreal Dev Grants program hands out $275k
May 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing

Epic Games has distributed the latest round of its Unreal Dev Grants, this time to the tune of a $275,000 of no-strings-attached funding for 17 projects. 

Of the 17 seeing contributions from Epic this time around, 12 are game developers working in a variety of mediums including VR projects like Cooperative Innovations’ Raiders of Erda, the mobile title Be:Brave from One Dream, and Sandswept Studios’ early access project Unfortunate Spaceman

Outside of the game sphere, five other projects are receiving a grant this time around as well, including the analytics plugin maker gameDNA and the VR capture tech pioneer realityvirtual.co. A full list of the fund’s latest recipients can be found on Epic’s website

The $5 million Unreal Dev Grants fund was set up by Epic in 2015 to provide game developers with between $5,000 and $50,000 in no-strings-attached financial support. Since, Epic has periodically dished out grants in the name of the fund to game developers, educators, and other parties that enrich the Unreal developer community. Those interested in applying for a grant can find more information on the Unreal Dev Grants website

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles , California, United States
[05.26.17]
3D Character Modeler
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[05.26.17]
SENIOR SERVER ENGINEER
VRnam
VRnam — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
[05.25.17]
UI Unity Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why do devs love Slack, and how do they get the most out of it?
Epic's Unreal Dev Grants program hands out $275k
Earnings report roundup: Game industry winners and losers in Q1 2017
Why you don't need to tear up your game to make it accessible


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image