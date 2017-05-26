Nintendo stocks jump to eight-year high following Monster Hunter XX Switch reveal

Nintendo’s share price rose significantly following the announcement that Capcom’s Monster Hunter series would bring its latest entry, Monster Hunter XX, to the Nintendo Switch.

While Nintendo’s stock prices typically see some level of ebb and flow as major products are detailed, the recent announcement of Monster Hunter XX’s impending Switch release helped the company’s stock value hit its highest point since October of 2008.

According to CNBC, Nintendo’s share prices rose over five percent following the announcement, soaring past stock value bumps the company saw following the release of Pokemon Go to reach a new eight-year high at 33,510 yen ($300.72). All in all, the announcement added roughly $2.2 billion to the company’s market value.