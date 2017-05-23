Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring an Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a visionary World and Environment Artist to join our cutting edge, experienced development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.

As a World and Environment Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA scenery.

Responsibilities:

Creates and stages worlds and scenery to set the tone, vision, and storytelling

Constructs 3d environments to include modeling, mapping, materials, lighting, effects, atmospherics, collision, and tagging

Develops, experiments, and advances the environments by innovating new techniques

Manages all the assets and data associated with the environments

Thoroughly understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game

Thoroughly understands the hardware limitations and common techniques

Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete environments

Experience/Skills:

2+ years of industry experience working on different platforms

Working knowledge of Photoshop, Maya, and/or other 3D software

Strong sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition

Ability to manage and maintain entire world assets

Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!

Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

