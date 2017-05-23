Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring an Environment Artist
Environment ArtistSanzaru Games

Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a visionary World and Environment Artist to join our cutting edge, experienced development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.

As a World and Environment Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA scenery.

Responsibilities:

  • Creates and stages worlds and scenery to set the tone, vision, and storytelling
  • Constructs 3d environments to include modeling, mapping, materials, lighting, effects, atmospherics, collision, and tagging
  • Develops, experiments, and advances the environments by innovating new techniques
  • Manages all the assets and data associated with the environments
  • Thoroughly understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
  • Thoroughly understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
  • Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete  environments

Experience/Skills:

  • 2+ years of industry experience working on different platforms
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, Maya, and/or other 3D software
  • Strong sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition
  • Ability to manage and maintain entire world assets
  • Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!
  • Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

Interested? Apply now.

