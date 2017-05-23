Video: Owlboy dev shares advice on staying motivated -- and inspired

After nearly 9 years of development, indie dev D-Pad Studio finally released their game Owlboy late last year -- to critical acclaim.

What made them start this journey and stick to it for so long? At GDC 2017, D-Pad's Simon S. Andersen spoke openly about the trials and triumphs the team faced on their nearly decade-long dev cycle, offering fellow game makers advice on how to get inspired for your next project.

He also shared useful tips on how to iterate on those ideas and, most importantly, how to stick to them until you're done.

It was a great talk, so don't miss your chance to now watch the whole thing for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

