May 26, 2017
Video: Owlboy dev shares advice on staying motivated -- and inspired
May 26, 2017 | By Staff
After nearly 9 years of development, indie dev D-Pad Studio finally released their game Owlboy late last year -- to critical acclaim.

What made them start this journey and stick to it for so long? At GDC 2017, D-Pad's Simon S. Andersen spoke openly about the trials and triumphs the team faced on their nearly decade-long dev cycle, offering fellow game makers advice on how to get inspired for your next project.

He also shared useful tips on how to iterate on those ideas and, most importantly, how to stick to them until you're done. 

It was a great talk, so don't miss your chance to now watch the whole thing for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

