Sony winds down PlayStation 3 production in Japan

The PlayStation 3 is finally been laid to rest, with Sony ending production of the console in Japan.

According to a post on the official Playstation Japan website (translated by Gematsu), the company will no longer be manufacturing the 500 gigabyte standard model.

That was the only model still being produced in the region, meaning the console's 11 year lifespan is about to come to an end.

The PS3 launched all the way back in November 2006, and since then has gone on to sell over 80 million units worldwide.

The PlayStation 4, is already closing in on that milestone despite launching less than four years ago, with Sony having sold around 60 million units to date.