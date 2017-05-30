Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
HTC Vive and Intel bringing WiGig wireless tech to the Vive
May 30, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
HTC is partnering up with Intel to bring the computing giant's WiGig wireless virtual reality tech to the Vive. 

As reported by VRFocus, HTC will also be manufacturing the wireless accessory, and has promised to have a proof of concept on display during next month's E3 conference.

There aren't many details out in the wild right now, but HTC has confirmed that the WiGig will be based on the 802.11ad standard and will work solely in the interference-free 60GHz band. 

That should ensure latency of less than 7ms in any environment, and allow multiple Vive wearers to share the same space. 

Of course, this isn't the first wireless peripheral HTC has endorsed. Back in November, the company unveiled TPCast's own wireless solution, and revealed the nifty attachment will cost $220. 

Much like the WiGig, TPCast says its compact add-on won't have a noticeable impact on headset performance.

