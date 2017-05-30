HTC Vive and Intel bringing WiGig wireless tech to the Vive

HTC is partnering up with Intel to bring the computing giant's WiGig wireless virtual reality tech to the Vive.

As reported by VRFocus, HTC will also be manufacturing the wireless accessory, and has promised to have a proof of concept on display during next month's E3 conference.

There aren't many details out in the wild right now, but HTC has confirmed that the WiGig will be based on the 802.11ad standard and will work solely in the interference-free 60GHz band.

That should ensure latency of less than 7ms in any environment, and allow multiple Vive wearers to share the same space.

Of course, this isn't the first wireless peripheral HTC has endorsed. Back in November, the company unveiled TPCast's own wireless solution, and revealed the nifty attachment will cost $220.

Much like the WiGig, TPCast says its compact add-on won't have a noticeable impact on headset performance.