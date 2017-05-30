Uzbekistan bans games that 'threaten social and political stability'

The Uzbekistan government has banned a number of video games it believes could "distort values" and "threaten stability."

As reported by the BBC, a government commission has approved and banned a 34-strong list of games that includes everything from shooters to simulators.

Blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto make an appearance, and while it's fair to say those series have courted controversy in the past due to their depiction of violence, the list also features decidedly tame offerings like The Sims 3 and 4.

The ban means it's now illegal to import and distribute any of those titles on the list, with officials saying they might be "used to propagate violence, pornography, threaten security and social and political stability."

The government has attempted to further justify its decision by saying it hopes to keep young people away from "destructive" influences.

You can check out the complete list, which is peppered with other familiar names like Mass Effect, Left 4 Dead, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, and Resident Evil 4, by clicking right here.