May 30, 2017
Virtual reality startup Playsnak nets $2.5M
Virtual reality startup Playsnak nets $2.5M
May 30, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 30, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

Berlin-based virtual reality startup Playsnak has netted $2.5 million through an initial seed funding round. 

The firm received $1.2 million from Japanese developer-publisher Gumi, and an additional $1.3 million from South Korean outfit K Cube Ventures. 

Playsnak, which was founded in 2015, will use the cash to further expand its business and strengthen its development pipeline. 

"Investment from a well-established partner like Gumi offers further affirmation that our vision for innovative VR content is on the right track," said company CEO, Paha Schulz. 

"This funding will bolster our position and expand our capabilities as we build towards the announcement of our first VR game IP in the next weeks."

