Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why devs should work with online communities to aid accessibility
May 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, Video

"Once you tap into that empathy and understand that 'you enjoy this but right now some other people can't', [your community will] help you and want to share that information too."

- Tara Voelker shares one insight gained from opening community conversations on accessibility during the development of Evolve. 

Last week, we hosted a live roundtable with a number of accessibility experts to discuss what developers need to consider when designing games to be accessible to as many players as possible. 

While our panelists discussed different avenues accessibility options in games can take, one question steered the conversation to how developers can and should work with their community outside of the game itself to help make said games both playable and enjoyable for players with disabilities.

“This is one thing I think that we have to do more: having developers and the community work together more on this, and have more of a channel between the two,” says designer James Portnow. He suggests that developers should be reaching out to organizations like AbleGamers to share guides and offer advice on ways players can work within the existing mechanics of a game to overcome accessibility issues they may be having.

In the clip above, Portnow, AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn, and Gaikai technical PM Tara Voelker bring up a fair amount of ways developers can open channels of communication with their community and, in some cases, boost accessibility without altering a single line of code.

There’s more like this to be found in the full, hour-long roundtable as well, including a discussion on how developers can approach increasing accessibility without tearing up their challenge-based games. And for more videos and live streams on the intricacies of game development, including developer interviews, roundtables, and gameplay commentary, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[05.30.17]
Level Designer (World)-Destiny
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.29.17]
Senior UI Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.29.17]
Senior Designer
Jintronix
Jintronix — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.29.17]
Senior Game Designer - Contract


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

No industry for old men (or women)
Does Mass Effect: Andromeda get past old colonial ideas? Not quite
Halo devs share the decades-long story of the series' creation and legacy
Why devs should work with online communities to aid accessibility


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image