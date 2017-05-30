Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 30, 2017
Stillfront acquires Age of Lords dev eRepublik Labs
May 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
The Stillfront Group has acquired the developer eRepublik Labs for the sum of €7.5 million (~$8.3 million), though that number could increase by another €13 million (~$14.5 million) if certain conditions are met.

The acquisition sees Stillfront picking up 100 percent of eRepublik Labs shares from both majority and minority shareholders. And while those shares set Stillfront back €7.5 million (~$8.3 million), only €4 million (~$4.5 million) of that amount is set to be made in cash payments while the remaining €3.4 million (~$3.8 million) is payable in Stillfront shares.

The acquired studio itself, eRepulbik Labs, is responsible for a number of mobile games such as Age of Lords and World at War: WW2 Strategy MMO. The developer also created and runs the browser-based free-to-play title eRepublik

