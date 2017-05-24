Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Forging the creative vision behind For Honor
May 30, 2017 | By Staff
It's been barely two years since Ubisoft first announced its fantastical stab-'em-up For Honor in 2015, but the story of how the project got the green light stretches back much longer than that.

At GDC 2017, creative director Jason VandenBerghe took the stage to deliver a passionate presentation about the creative processes that propelled For Honor into production and guided everyone on the team to collaboratively produce a game that is, in his estimation, true to that original vision.

It was a fun talk, in part because of VandenBerghe's fiery speaking style but mostly because he offered fellow devs a guided tour from the games original conception straight through to its big reveal. In the process he also shared techniques that his team applied to maintain a cohesive vision across all the phases of development.

If you missed out on seeing this talk earlier this year, don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

