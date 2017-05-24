Video: Forging the creative vision behind For Honor

It's been barely two years since Ubisoft first announced its fantastical stab-'em-up For Honor in 2015, but the story of how the project got the green light stretches back much longer than that.

At GDC 2017, creative director Jason VandenBerghe took the stage to deliver a passionate presentation about the creative processes that propelled For Honor into production and guided everyone on the team to collaboratively produce a game that is, in his estimation, true to that original vision.

It was a fun talk, in part because of VandenBerghe's fiery speaking style but mostly because he offered fellow devs a guided tour from the games original conception straight through to its big reveal. In the process he also shared techniques that his team applied to maintain a cohesive vision across all the phases of development.

If you missed out on seeing this talk earlier this year, don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

