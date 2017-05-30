Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Speedrunner breaks down the walls, floors and ceilings of Super Mario 64
May 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
About a year ago, Super Mario 64 speedrunner Scott "pannenkoek2012" Buchanan says he started working on a video for his YouTube channel that would share a lot of what he's learned about how the classic Nintendo platformer's walls, floors and ceilings work.

This weekend he finally finished the project, uploading a 37-minute video that's worth watching if you're at all curious in how Super Mario 64's environments are constructed or how the player moves through them in 3D.

The video is, as Kotaku aptly points out, a passionate delve into the most granular details of level design; Buchanan showcases, among other things, how every surface in the 21-year-old game is composed of triangles and how different surfaces and hitboxes impact Mario's movement. 

It's a neat and incredibly exhaustive deep dive of such specificity and scope; Buchanan himself notes in the description that it took so long to complete because "the magnitude of its scope combined with how tedious the research and visuals were caused making this video to be extremely unfun."

