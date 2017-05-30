Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chappie director considers selling experimental film assets on Steam
Chappie director considers selling experimental film assets on Steam
May 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Art

Director, producer, and screenwriter Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium, Chappie) has a new venture, Oats Studios, that's aiming to release short experimental films on platforms like YouTube and Steam.

While Valve's platform has been streaming movies (both paid and free) for years, Blomkamp's new project is especially interesting for game devs interested in 3D art/effects because it appears as though the sci-fi director is mulling over whether or not to sell movie "extras" like models and VFX assets on Steam.

"Extras like 3D models / VFX assets/ concept art/ all the raw footage / all music etc, maybe on Steam for a nominal price," Blomkamp mused on Twitter yesterday. "If [people] want."

But to be clear, it appears as though much of this project is still up in the air: Oats Studios has published some teasers to its YouTube page, but hasn't yet made it clear whether or not the actual short films will be sold or offered for free.

Related Jobs

Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — München, Germany
[05.30.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[05.30.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny
Big Red Button Entertainment
Big Red Button Entertainment — El Segundo, California, United States
[05.29.17]
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist
Micazook
Micazook — London, England, United Kingdom
[05.29.17]
Game Designer Wanted


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

No industry for old men (or women)
Does Mass Effect: Andromeda get past old colonial ideas? Not quite
Halo devs share the decades-long story of the series' creation and legacy
Why devs shouldn't shy away from working with online communities to aid accessibility


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image