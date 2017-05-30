Chappie director considers selling experimental film assets on Steam

Director, producer, and screenwriter Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium, Chappie) has a new venture, Oats Studios, that's aiming to release short experimental films on platforms like YouTube and Steam.

While Valve's platform has been streaming movies (both paid and free) for years, Blomkamp's new project is especially interesting for game devs interested in 3D art/effects because it appears as though the sci-fi director is mulling over whether or not to sell movie "extras" like models and VFX assets on Steam.

"Extras like 3D models / VFX assets/ concept art/ all the raw footage / all music etc, maybe on Steam for a nominal price," Blomkamp mused on Twitter yesterday. "If [people] want."

But to be clear, it appears as though much of this project is still up in the air: Oats Studios has published some teasers to its YouTube page, but hasn't yet made it clear whether or not the actual short films will be sold or offered for free.