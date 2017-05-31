Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 31, 2017
GTA publisher Take-Two has bought Kerbal Space Program
GTA publisher Take-Two has bought Kerbal Space Program
May 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive has acquired quirky space flight sim, Kerbal Space Program (KSP). 

The news was broken over on the KSP blog, where developer Squad assured players the purchase doesn't mean massive changes are incoming. 

For now, the key details are being kept under wraps. The only thing we know for sure is that the current development team is still working on the game, specifically the Making History expansion that was announced back in March. 

The studio has also pledged to keep its promise of handing out free DLC to those players who purchased the game through April 2013, and will continue to work with Blitworks on the console version of KSP

"This is a very exciting time for KSP and the Community, and we hope you’re as thrilled as we are," reads the blog post. 

"The team at Take-Two are big fans of KSP, who have been persistently knocking on our door trying to work with us for a long time. They share your passion for the game and we’re really eager to see what Squad and Take-Two can do together for Kerbal Space Program moving forward."

