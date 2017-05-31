Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 31, 2017
Sega Europe strikes up publishing deal with Lionhead veterans
May 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Sege Europe has struck up a publishing deal with Surrey-based developer, Two Point Studios. The deal is part of the publisher's drive to discover new properties by finding and nurturing the best development talent. 

Two Point is headed up by Lionhead veterans Gary Carr and Mark Webley, who served as the studio's creative director and co-founder respectively. 

During their time at Lionhead, the pair worked on a number of popular titles like Theme Hospital, Fable, and Black & White

Unfortunately, most of you will probably remember the British outfit was shuttered by Microsoft last year after the console maker deemed it surplus to requirements. 

"Sega Europe have really impressed us with their approach to working with creative teams, their reputation as a PC publisher and their commitment to quality. They are an ideal partner for us," said Webley.

Carr and Webley are currently working on an unannounced PC projects with a handful of other devs plucked from Lionhead and Bullfrog. Sega and Two Point will be talking more about that game early next year.

