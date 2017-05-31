Take-Two appoints David Ismailer as president of 2K Games

U.S. publishing giant Take-Two Interactive has named David Ismailer as the new president of its 2K label.

Ismailer replaces former president Christoph Hartmann, who stepped down after over a decade on May 4.

Take-Two is the parent company of Grand Theft Auto creator Rockstar Games and BioShock publisher 2K Games, the latter of which is now under Ismailer's control.

Ismailer joined Take-Two as vice president all the way back in 2002, before moving over to 2K in 2005 -- the year the label was formed.

Since then, Ismailer has served as 2K's COO and SVP of publishing, helping the studio sign up and deliver popular titles like BioShock, Borderlands, Mafia, NBA 2K, XCOM, and Sid Meier’s Civilization.

"Having been at 2K since day one, I've had the pleasure of working alongside some of the most talented and committed professionals in our industry," said the new president.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. My goal is to enable and empower our teams further, and to provide them with the opportunity to build upon our rich history of creating innovative and engaging entertainment experiences."