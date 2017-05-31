The Pokemon Company massively increased its net profit last year

The Pokemon Company released a small taste of its financial results for the past fiscal year, and it’s safe to say that the success of Pokemon Go has done well for the company.

Analyst Dr. Serkan Toto picked up on a Japanese report that shared a limited glimpse at the Pokemon Company’s end-of-year results for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2017.

That report showed that the company pulled $143.3 million in net profit last year alone, marking roughly a 2460 percent increase from the $5.6 million reported the year before.

In fact, its by-far the highest net profit reported by the company in the past five years. The Pokemon Company reported net profits of 18.4 million for the year ending in February 2015, 10.6 million for the year ending in 2014, and $16.6 million for the year ending in 2013.

The company didn’t divulge specifics on how much of that profit was generated from which properties, but the combination of Niantic’s overwhelmingly popular Pokemon Go and record-breaking release of Pokemon Sun and Moon no doubt contributed to the sudden jump.