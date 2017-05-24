Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring an Associate Product Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are looking for an Associate Product Manager to help run the operation of our mobile games.

To be successful in this role, you should have a genuine interest in mobile games, and an authentic love for major IPs like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Your main responsibilities include performing product analysis, informing feature requirements, assisting in the prioritization of features, and improving the overall user experience. Our ideal candidates should combine a technical background with a Business Administration or similar degree.

Ultimately, you’ll work with internal teams to inform priorities and make our games perform better in the marketplace.

What You’ll Do:

Perform controlled experiments on live products

Suggest product improvements based on data analysis and surveys

Work with and improve business models for forecasting and planning

Coordinate with Publishing and Data Science teams to drive performance improvements

Conduct research to identify customer needs and market gaps

Work alongside the Publishing team to ensure proper advertisement and positioning of our games

Survey and review player feedback to drive the prioritization of new game features

Analyze the competitive mobile game landscape for best practices and improvements to our games

What We Seek:

1-2 Years of hands-on experience working with software development teams, ideally with mobile and/or consumer products

Strong understanding of the free-to-play mobile game market

Ability to work with large data sets to monitor and manage product performance

Familiarity with market research, consumers’ behavior, survey, and marketing techniques

Strong communication skills along with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross functional teams

BSc in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics (MBA acceptable if paired with technical background)

Experience with MySQL, Redshift, and data analysis software is strongly preferred

What You’ll Get:

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

