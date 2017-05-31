Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How devs can approach a 'skip combat button' without compromising player experience
May 31, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 31, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Video

"What those of us in the game accessibility field always advocate for is more options, never less."

- AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn outlines a core principle those striving for accessible games should keep in mind.

In a recent Twitch stream, we sat down with a panel of accessibility experts to discuss, among other things, the practicality of a mode or button that lets players skip combat sequences without missing out on key gameplay moments. That early question prompted a worthwhile discussion on how additional options like this can benefit a wide variety of players and how developers can approach accessibility features without alienating their hardcore fanbase.

A true-to-its-name skip combat button comes with downsides that developer Tara Voelker brings up in the clip above, such as how bypassing a combat scene can often rob players of important context or gameplay moments told through conflict. 

As a solution, the panel discussed how developers can instead, in some cases, craft AI-controlled combat options that let players watch a scene play out as their characters enter autopilot. 

“Additional options are always of value,” says designer James Portnow. “When we think about accessibility there are so many vectors, and so many different types of people we can make this more accessible for.”

All in all, the panel agrees that more options are never a bad thing. These additional accessibility options can take many forms, something that is discussed in great length in the full, hour-long expert roundtable

And, for more conversations like this, including developer interviews and gameplay commentary, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel

Related Jobs

Kutztown University
Kutztown University — Kutztown, Pennsylvania, United States
[05.31.17]
Applied Digital Arts Temporary Faculty
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[05.30.17]
Level Designer (World)-Destiny
Micazook
Micazook — London, England, United Kingdom
[05.29.17]
Game Designer Wanted
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.29.17]
Senior UI Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: How indie studio Finji approaches collaborative planning
Blog: Analyzing the RTS design choices of Company of Heroes
The Pokemon Company massively increased its net profit last year
Blog: Writing tools and design ideas for creating great dialogue


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image