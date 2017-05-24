Video: Practical procedural generation for everyone

Making games with procedurally-generated elements is a popular strategy among devs these days, but it can be tricky if you don't have the right technical skills.

Luckily, at GDC 2017 Tracery creator Kate Compton popped onstage to share advice on how even proc-gen novices can build an algorithm powerful enough to make good content, yet flexible enough to change with the changing needs of your game.

In the course of her talk Compton offered up a no-nonsense guide to the building blocks of PCG, walking through a dense catalog of procedural content techniques. She demonstrated some surprisingly simple algorithms of PCG, and offered up tips on using simple data structures to control complex content-generators that are scalable, flexible, and surprisingly powerful

It was a neat talk, one that's informative even if you aren't immediately concerned with making a procedurally-generated game. If you weren't there in person, take this opportunity to now watch Compton's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

