Broadcasting giant BT wants more TV shows focused on games and eSports

Games industry production agency Attention Seekers will partner with broadcasting giant BT to produce new TV shows spotlighting video games.

Attention Seekers will be given access to BT Productions' (the production arm of BT Sport) facilities in London to create fresh content that "excites and engages."

The firm plans to create shows that "position gaming as part of the mainstream entertainment mix," and will look to capitalize on the growing popularity of professional eSports and competitive gaming.

BT Sport has already dabbled in video game broadcasting, having shown FIFA and Forza programming in the past.

"Attention Seekers have many years of experience producing live broadcast events on behalf of the Gaming Industry," commented BT Sport COO, Jamie Hindhaugh.

"We see their expertise in this market to be invaluable when driving new standards of broadcast entertainment with the emerging interest in competitive gaming."