Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google is teaching girls how to code with help from Wonder Woman
Google is teaching girls how to code with help from Wonder Woman
June 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming

Google Play is teaming up with Warner Bros and Made with Code to release a new interactive coding project that encourages women to learn coding skills. 

The tech giant hopes to convince more teen girls and women to consider pursuing a career in computer science, engineering, or games. 

Through the project, young girls will be able to code three unique scenes from the film, using introductory coding principles to help Wonder Woman navigate obstacles and reach her objective. 

As part of the collaboration, Google Play, Made with Code, and Warner Bros are also bringing together over 100 teen girls from L.A. to an advance screening of the new Wonder Woman movie. 

"Wonder Woman’s struggle is more relevant today than ever, especially in the technology space, since girls are less likely than boys to be encouraged to pursue computer science and only 22 percent of gaming developers are women," reads a press release. 

"We hope Wonder Woman's message of empowerment inspires teen girls, and women, to build confidence in pursuing careers in computer science, engineering, gaming -- or whatever their dreams may be."

You can find out more about the initiative over on the Google Play blog.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.01.17]
Senior Data Analyst
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.31.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.31.17]
Associate Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.31.17]
Senior Mission Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Fostering VR teamwork in 4-player Star Trek Bridge Crew
Square Enix working with Bulletstorm dev on new AAA project
Blog: Five lessons we learned after launching our indie horror hit, Home
Broadcasting giant BT wants more TV shows focused on games and eSports


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image