Google is teaching girls how to code with help from Wonder Woman

Google Play is teaming up with Warner Bros and Made with Code to release a new interactive coding project that encourages women to learn coding skills.

The tech giant hopes to convince more teen girls and women to consider pursuing a career in computer science, engineering, or games.

Through the project, young girls will be able to code three unique scenes from the film, using introductory coding principles to help Wonder Woman navigate obstacles and reach her objective.

As part of the collaboration, Google Play, Made with Code, and Warner Bros are also bringing together over 100 teen girls from L.A. to an advance screening of the new Wonder Woman movie.

"Wonder Woman’s struggle is more relevant today than ever, especially in the technology space, since girls are less likely than boys to be encouraged to pursue computer science and only 22 percent of gaming developers are women," reads a press release.

"We hope Wonder Woman's message of empowerment inspires teen girls, and women, to build confidence in pursuing careers in computer science, engineering, gaming -- or whatever their dreams may be."

You can find out more about the initiative over on the Google Play blog.