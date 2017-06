Newsbrief: Final Fantasy creator Square Enix is working on a new triple-A title with Bulletstorm developer, People Can Fly.

The two companies have signed an 'external development partnership,' which will see the duo work together to develop a new original property for console and PC.

Additional details are thin on the ground, and right now the only thing we know for sure is that the game won't be making an appearance at this year's E3.