Join us as we play Oblivion with lead designer Ken Rolston today at 3 PM ET!

We're continuing our look back at Bethesda Game Studios' 2006 game The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion today at 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, and this time we'll be joined by a special guest: veteran game designer Ken Rolston.

Rolston served as lead designer on Oblivion and its predecessor, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and this is your chance to tune in and hear what he has to say about the experience. We'll also be keeping an eye on the Twitch chat, so if you have a question for Ken, this will be a good opportunity to field it.

Incidentally, Ken has suggested that we also ask a few questions of you, the Gamasutra readers and viewers:

Suggest us some fun, interesting places in the game to try and get to in our hour with Ken, ideally places we could pose for "Oblivion Instagrams."

Offer up some fun, open-ended challenges you think might cause us to push the game engine in interesting ways!

If all else fails, Ken suggests you simply "send us your bad ideas."

So join us today as we return to Oblivion for a bit and chat with its lead designer. If you'd like to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.