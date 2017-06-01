Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft's Netflix-like subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is now live
Microsoft's Netflix-like subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is now live
June 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft’s own take on the ‘Netflix for video games’ concept, Xbox Game Pass, is now officially up and running. In exchange for a $9.99 monthly fee, the service offers up a growing library of over 100 Xbox One and backward compatible Xbox 360 titles to Xbox One users.

But unlike Netflix and other takes on the subscription-based rental service, Xbox Game Pass forgoes streaming its games and instead lets subscribers download games directly to their consoles, with the option to purchase every game in the catalog at a discounted price.

While Xbox Game Pass no doubt offers developers with games on the service an appealing way to reinvigorate interest in back catalog titles, Xbox head Phil Spencer also hopes that the subscription service could lead to a major shift in how some games are developed. 

Following the original Xbox Game Pass reveal earlier this year, Spencer noted that the alternative take on the episodic game model provided by subscription-based services could potentially be the key to unlocking HBO-level storytelling power in video games.

"The storytelling ability in TV today is really high, and I think it’s because of the business model," Spencer told the Guardian. "I hope as an industry we can think about the same. [Subscription services] might spur new story-based games coming to market because there’s a new business model to help support their monetization."

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.01.17]
Director of UX
Hasbro
Hasbro — Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States
[06.01.17]
Game Developer/Architect
Gameloft (Montreal)
Gameloft (Montreal) — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[06.01.17]
Artiste FX - FX Artist
Casumo
Casumo — Swieqi, Malta
[06.01.17]
JavaScript Developer with a Passion for Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Fostering VR teamwork in 4-player Star Trek Bridge Crew
Square Enix working with Bulletstorm dev on new AAA project
Blog: Five lessons we learned after launching our indie horror hit, Home
Broadcasting giant BT wants more TV shows focused on games and eSports


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image