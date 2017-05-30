Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Intrepid Studios is hiring an Associate Programmer
June 1, 2017 | By Staff
Associate Programmer, Intrepid Studios

Location: San Diego, California

Intrepid Studios is looking for programmers!

You must be able to identify and solve challenges within an existing yet constantly evolving code base. We're also highly collaborative so we need engineers who are comfortable working closely with designers to develop a shared vision and then work to see it through to completion. The exceptional engineer we are looking for is able to dive deeply into the lower level technology, create systems for our artists and designers to help them develop intuitive and attractive experiences, and be versatile enough to dive into the full codebase to tackle any programming problem that may be presented.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Develop, modify, and debug software in script and C/C++.
  • Deploy, evaluate performance, optimize, and test software on PC and console platforms.
  • Collaborate with other internal departments (art, design, audio, QA, etc.)
  • Document software and features for internal and external engineering teams.
  • Participate in the scheduling, design, performance, and code review process.
  • Other duties may be assigned to accomplish company or department objectives.

Experience:

  • Experience programming user interface design and implementation a plus.
  • Experience programming client-server and/or peer-to-peer design and implementation a plus.
  • Experience programming on a shipped title a definite plus.

Education:

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related discipline or equivalent experience.

Other Skills and Abilities:

  • Strong familiarity with C / C++.
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.
  • Familiarity with Unreal 4 and Blueprint scripting a major plus.
  • Fluent in at least one other high-level scripting language such as Lua, Python, Perl, or PHP.
  • Strong understanding of XML.
  • Distributed network (cloud computing) programming a plus.
  • Ability to collaborate, coordinate, communicate, and support other team members.
  • Creative, motivated, focused, passionate, results-oriented personality.
  • Demonstrable ability to write efficient, clean, readable, portable, and reliable code.
  • Ability to work with non-programming team members.
  • Passion about games and game development a plus.

Interested? Apply now.

