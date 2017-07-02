Composer and director of Rakuen on crafting an evocative soundtrack

Rakuen tells an emotional story of a young boy staying in a hospital, who, despite his own illness, takes time to help his fellow patients. By the actions he takes in the real life, as well as those he takes through a magical fantasy world he enters via a beloved book, he’ll bring joy back to many that have fallen into illness and despair.

Rakuen is emotionally powerful, taking players through heart-rending highs and lows. That’s not only clear in the game’s story, but also its incredible music. “I think if someone were to listen to the soundtrack without playing the game, it would be clear that Rakuen is kind of an emotional roller coaster.” says Laura Shigihara, composer and director of Rakuen.

Shigihara explained to Gamasutra how she tried to make her compositions enhance gameplay moments, and the players' connection with her characters.

Musical resonance

Shigihara’s work has been tugging at the heartstrings for some time, having composed the soundtrack for the emotionally evocative To The Moon. She was lead composer and sound designer on Plants vs Zombies, and contributed tracks to Minecraft and World of Warcraft.

“Growing up, the music in my favorite video games left a lasting impression," says Shigihara. "Story games with moving scenes like Chrono Trigger or Suikoden stayed with me for years afterwards, as did the exciting boss battles in Mega Man and Secret of Mana, and the feeling of panic when your torch was about to go out in Shadowgate.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

"The Spirit Envoy" from the Rakuen soundtrack

Shigihara has seen that the music can enhance the feelings and emotions contained within a given point in a game, giving the player an emotional connection stronger than words or actions could convey alone. What moves the player moves them more powerfully with the right choice of music.

"Should the player feel unsettled? Bittersweet? Filled with a sense of curiosity and adventure?"

“There's definitely something about particular chord progressions, melodies, beats, etc. that have the power to make us feel certain emotions,: she says. "Going from C major to F minor (or the relative chord progression in other keys) for example, creates a feeling that is often associated with romantic longing. Dissonance makes us feel unsettled. Arrangements that build in intensity by increasingly layering instruments, culminating with a reverse cymbal that leads into a strong beat can make us feel more excited and alert (the build that happens around 0:58-1:07 in this super rad cover of "The Spirit Envoy" from the game illustrates that feeling pretty well I think^^).”

“There are so many of these kinds of things with music," adds Shigihara. "I think as a composer, it's super helpful to reflect on what types of musical patterns make us feel certain emotions, so that we can better channel them into our own compositions when we need to match the feel of the story or gameplay.”

She spends a great deal of time considering what she wants from a scene, and how music, created before or after, can make those feelings stronger. In others, the music flows first, and then a scene may form in her mind, but in both, she is seeking to strengthen a certain emotional core.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

“I try to think about how I want the players to feel at the time, and then I go from there. Sometimes I put together the gameplay or cutscene first, and then I compose the music afterwards.” says Shigihara. “Other times, I start with the music... I might sit at the piano and improvise a melody and chord progression, and then imagine how the corresponding scene would play out. I ask myself, should the player feel unsettled? Bittersweet? Filled with a sense of curiosity and adventure? It helps if I can imagine those emotions, and often the music just follows naturally.”

By finding the emotional core of a scene or character, Shigihara can create the music that would strengthen that moment, creating further resonance within the player that will let them truly feel a given moment within the game.

“I hope that my music works hand in hand with the dialogue and gameplay to create an engaging experience for the player.” says Shigihara.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Creating connections through songs

Shigihara uses her musical training and heremotional connection to music to create those connections between song and the player. Even instrument choice was based on how to better connect the player with her world.

“Since a lot of the game takes place in Japan, I used some instruments found in traditional Japanese music (the Koto, for example) for some of the tracks.” says Shigihara.

From there, she chose instruments she was familiar with, as well as means of musical storytelling she had grown skilled with over the years. “My primary instrument is the piano, and I feel the most comfortable telling a story through its music... so you'll find a lot of piano throughout the soundtrack. And of course, vocals play a major role in Rakuen's music (there are at least 10 tracks on the OST that feature vocals).”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

As she works, Shigihara tries her best to take herself into the right mental state for that scene, finding power in composing songs for an emotion that is flowing through her. “Concerning my own compositions; music starts playing in my head when I have heightened emotions (especially when I'm really happy). I'm thankful for these times, because I don't really have to do much at that point except figure out how to get it out of my head and into a recording... I know that whatever music materializes during those states will match an emotion quite accurately.” says Shigihara.

"Chords and melodies that aren't straight up 'sad' are a lot more effective. Music that feels a bit lost and unresolved hits me much harder."

Feeling what she wants the player to feel will often help strengthen what she wants to say. As such, at times, she will try to get herself within that mood and mindset in order to add more emotional power to her compositions. “When I'm not in that state however, I usually try to get into whatever mood I'm composing for in order to recreate that connection between music and emotion.”

This emotional guide to her musical knowledge helped her fine tune many of the game’s songs for the right effect. “For Rakuen's soundtrack, I ended up using a lot of piano where I went back and softened up the notes quite a bit for the tracks that were meant to feel more wistful," says Shigihara. "I'm not quite sure how to explain this next part, but I find that chords and melodies that aren't straight up 'sad' are a lot more effective at actually making me feel 'sad.' Music that feels a bit lost and unresolved (like 'Tony and Christina' or 'The Time to Cross Worlds') hits me much harder.”

At the same time, her own years of musical knowledge help her create musical flourishes and crafty changes that make her songs stand out with a given emotion. “As for my upbeat or cheerful music, I think the main common thread would be the inclusion of a clear melody and a fun beat (like with 'Welcome to the Forest'). I enjoy using a simple but catchy melody at the forefront, and making the arrangement more complex underneath to extend the longevity of the track.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a class=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;url&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; target=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;_blank&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

“Things like multiple secondary melodies (the bassline often has a melody of its own, rather than just echoing the chords), adding little ornaments (things like using harp or sine wave or pizzicato strings placed manually to add accents here and there), etc. all help make the track feel more full of life and generate more endorphins :).”

A Story in Music

Rakuen draws the player into the emotions of its scenes through powerful music that Shigihara put a great deal of thought, and her own feelings, into creating. Part of this was made easier in this instance because she had full control over how the game and music tied together, ensuring both worked perfectly together.

"Being both the composer and game developer helped a lot. Music wasn't an afterthought; I was able to take it into account from the very beginning of development."

“I think being both the composer and game developer helped a lot in this regard. It was super easy for me to run through a cutscene or play through a particular location in the game so that I could make sure the music and ambience fit the mood I was going for. Because of this, music wasn't an afterthought; I was able to take it into account from the very beginning of development.” says Shigihara.

“Sometimes the music was composed first, and the dialogue of a cutscene (or the layout of a particular room) was crafted while listening to the music. I had a particular song that was with me from fairly early in development. It wasn't actually even in the game (it was used in the two trailers for the game), but it helped me to keep focused on the game's theme: the Boy and Mom, and all the characters they meet along the way, they are searching for meaning in their lives.”

Having full control of story, play, and song helped her make sure each scene mingled perfectly with the mood she wanted players to feel while going through it, letting her fine-tune every aspect of the game to the emotional state she wanted.

“In the beginning, the music is subdued to match the desaturated colors and sedate atmosphere of the hospital. In contrast, the Leeble Village is filled with melody and color and life. The musical tone jumps from adventurous, to unsettling, to frightening, to wistful, and back to happy again throughout the course of a single questline.” says Shigihara. “I think the story I want to tell with the music is that underneath the surface, people have incredible and complex lives and struggles. Lots of ups and downs, lots of meaning.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href=&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Shigihara wanted players to go through all manner of emotions throughout Rakuen, and part of this meant creating a seamless flow between sadness, joy, and everything in between. By taking full control of her game, Shigihara was able to tune every single moment as they connected to one another, knowing how to best make one scene move into the next, even if the emotional change could be quite jarring.

It was in doing all of this that Shigihara was able to tell an emotional story with her music – to carry the player along an emotional journey that whispered a tale without words. Through her work in connecting emotions to scenes, she could create a story within the music that would tie her game all together.

“Each questline is punctuated with a song performed by the specific person you help. These songs encapsulate the characters' personal stories and resolutions. And throughout their questline, the main melody of each song is present in the background music; you can see how the feel of each piece drastically differs based on what is going on in their life at the time. At the end of the game, all five of those songs' main melodies will merge together to create a final 5-part harmony that must be performed in order for the protagonist to progress.” says Shigihara.

&amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href="&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack""&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack""&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;;; href="&amp;lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; href="&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen""" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen""</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen"&lt;/a&gt</a>;; target="_blank"&amp;gt;&lt;a class="url" data-cke-saved-href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"</a>; href="<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt"</a>; target="_blank"&gt;<a class="url" href="http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt" target="_blank">http://laurashigihara.bandcamp.com/album/rakuen-official-soundtrack"&amp;amp;gt;Rakuen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt&lt;/a&gt</a>;; Official Soundtrack by Laura Shigihara, Andy Hull, Dale North&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

In doing so, she also hoped to convey a message to its players, one that would be drawn from the game’s connections with music. “I'm hoping that this aspect of the music conveys the idea that we're all in this together; we can help each other and empathize with one another. Sometimes, being someone's hero means being there for them and just listening.”

Rakuen’s music does many things. It enhances the mood it wants players to feel. It carries them along an emotional journey. It smooths over the jarring transitions between these moments. It even tells its own story, and carries a message of hope, compassion, and connection with the people around us who are suffering.

Through Shigihara’s years of musical knowledge, and a self-awareness surrounding her own emotions, she was able to craft a game that carried the feelings she wanted it to, and have the player go through this musical and emotional story she’d spent years trying to create. She had not just told a story, but made the player feel a story as well.

“Since so much of Rakuen is about empathizing with the various characters you meet throughout your journey, I hope that the music helps you connect with them in a deeper way.”