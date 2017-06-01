Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

31 years later, groundbreaking MMORPG Habitat is coming back online
31 years later, groundbreaking MMORPG Habitat is coming back online
June 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Production

31 years after Lucasafilm Games launched a beta version of its groundbreaking massively-multiplayer online game Habitat, the game is being brought back online by the folks at the Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment (MADE) in Oakland, California.

This is a big deal because when Lucasfilm launched it on the Commodore 64 in 1986, Habitat (seen below) was basically the world's first commercial graphical MMORPG. 

MADE founder Alex Handy and the rest of the restoration team have been working for years to rebuilt Habitat, ever since Handy (in the course of preparing an exhibit about the historical value of the game) unexpectedly received the game's source code (which has since been publicly released) from Habitat lead Chip Morningstar in 2014.

As we previously covered in depth, it was at that point that a serious effort to reboot the original Habitat was born. It gained the support of volunteers, members of the original dev team, and companies like Fujitsu, which licensed the game from Lucasfilm Games after it was shut down in 1988.

Tomorrow evening (6 PM PT, June 2nd) Habitat developers Morningstar and Randy Farmer (who has helped lead the revival effort) will take part in a special launch event for a public alpha of the new and improved Habitat, running on the open-source Elko server framework. Devs curious to check it out can RSVP to the event and use a special C64 emulator to try and log into the reincarnated game.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.31.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[05.29.17]
Senior Producer
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Junior Game Writer
Playwing
Playwing — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.18.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Fostering VR teamwork in 4-player Star Trek Bridge Crew
Making your own engine shouldn't be seen as scary or crazy, says Thumper dev
Monetization shouldn't be prioritized above player experience, says Take-Two CEO
Blog: Starting a game studio with no money


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image