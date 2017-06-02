Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 2, 2017
Nintendo Switch online service delayed until 2018
June 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
The Nintendo Switch's premium online service won't be arriving this autumn, with Nintendo choosing to delay the launch until 2018.

Nintendo broke the news on its official website, but didn't explain why the launch date was being pushed back. 

The service, simply called 'Nintendo Switch Online' at this point, will let players organize and play online multiplayer matches while voice chatting with their friends using a smartphone app. 

A free, trial version of the app will be made available this summer, and will also let players invite friends to play online and set play appointments. 

Beyond that, Switch Online subscribers will get access to a classic games selection that features retro hits like Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and Dr. Mario, and will be able to take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts on the Nintendo eShop. 

Because of the delay, Nintendo Account holders will be able to play compatible co-op and competitive multiplayer games for free until the service launches in 2018. 

That said, Nintendo has stressed that after the free trial period has ended, most games will require a paid subscription to play online. 

As for how much the service will actually cost, Nintendo will be offering three different subscription tiers (shown below), though the annual plan will cost $20 per year. 

You can find out more about Switch Online over on the official Nintendo website.

