June 2, 2017
June 2, 2017
June 2, 2017
Chat with the ex-Thief & Half-Life devs making Rokh at 3PM EDT
June 2, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
As we all learned from the critically acclaimed Ridley Scott documentary The Martian, life on Mars is not a pleasant experience. Yet for some reason, that hasn’t stopped developers Viktor Antonov and Randy Smith, veterans of games such as Half-Life and Thief, from diving into the world of Early Access to make a game about surviving on the red planet called Rokh.

To learn why these developers struck out on an Early Access expedition, we’re going to be chatting with them (and Rokh executive producer Vincent Marty) about their experience so far today at 3PM EDT. 

If you’ve got Early Access questions, or even just questions about making games like Half-Life, be sure to join us in Twitch chat to have them answered! 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

