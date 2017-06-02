Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 2, 2017
EA set to donate $1M to anti-bullying efforts via Play to Give
EA set to donate $1M to anti-bullying efforts via Play to Give
June 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
EA has brought its Play to Give charity initiative back for a second year, this time around with a focus on supporting organizations that strive to create inclusive online spaces and further anti-bullying movements. 

Once again, Play to Give is set to donate a total of $1 million to three selected charity partners. This year's recipients are made up of United Nations HeForShe, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. With this, eight organization have now received at total of $2 million in donations since the initiative first kicked off. 

Along with the donations, EA is running multiplayer events this weekend in a number of its games in hopes of celebrating inclusive game communities. While the event won't supply additional funds to any of the charity partners, nine total multiplayer titles, ranging from Battlefield 1 to Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, will see new challenges and rewards this weekend in the name of Play to Give.

