Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions is hiring an Animator
June 2, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

AnimatorSucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Do you sit at a crowded subway station or park and get excited over the infinite studies of human motion and behavior? Do you dream of getting a chance to work with others who are just as passionate as you about applying these studies to game character? Wake up and smell the smelling salts! We’re looking for an Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to create a wide range of compelling and believable character experiences.
With inFAMOUS: Second So

n and inFAMOUS: First Light, we helped set a bar for animation that offers up a rich character experience along with tight controls. But we’ve got big ambitions, we’re not satisfied, and we want to offer up even more opportunities for our consumers. That’s where you come in!

Responsibilities

  • Work with motion capture data to create realistic in-game animations which are consistent with the overall game concept and physical principles
  • Participate in motion capture shoots, sometimes directing a performance and sometimes putting on the suit for a capture session.
  • Create believable hand keyed animations with convincing motion and performances.
  • Maintain active communication within and outside the department
  • Demonstrate enthusiasm and drive when performing job functions, while remaining flexible in undertaking other activities and responsibilities that may arise

Qualifications

  • Demo reel or portfolio to demonstrate excellence in animation
  • Demonstrated understanding of the principles of animation by showing your ability to critique your own work
  • Ability to take and implement direction
  • Knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology
  • Basic experience working with motion capture data
  • Basic experience producing cinematic animation that is not controlled by a player
  • Solid communication skills. Should be able to work with designers, character artists, technical artist, and programmers

Bonus Factors

  • Strong drawing skills
  • Experience working with Human IK or Human IK-like rigs
  • Camera Layout Experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

