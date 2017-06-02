Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How do game devs feel about Steam Direct's $100 fee?
How do game devs feel about Steam Direct's $100 fee?
June 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Valve slapped a price tag on self-publishing games through Steam Direct, its Greenlight replacement, today and Twitter has been abuzz ever since.

While the company was originally toying with the idea of charging developers as much as $5,000 with Steam Direct, Valve today announced that the fee would instead be $100 per game, recoupable after a game reaches $1000 in sales. That fee also isn't much different from the fee developers already paid to submit a game to Greenlight. 

In that wake of that announcement, many developers took to Twitter to discuss the fee, if Steam Direct will be better for indie developers than its predecessor, and if any of this will actually help fix Steam’s discoverability problem at all.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.02.17]
Video Editor
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Level Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Environment artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Design Q&A: Crafting the heroes of Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm
Valve will charge devs $100 to publish games through Steam Direct
Don't Miss: Tekken's Harada reveals the roots of this seminal series' systems
Fostering VR teamwork in 4-player Star Trek Bridge Crew


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image