Video: Doing 2D game animation the Klei way

What goes into animating a 2D game so it looks good and plays smoothly?

That's exactly what Klei Entertainment (Invisible, Inc, Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja) staffers Jeff Agala and Aaron Bouthillier dug into at GDC 2017, where they delivered an extensive talk about all aspects of in-game character animation, from character design to polished symbol-based animation.

The pair outlined Klei's specific goals in relation to animation quality, some of the studio's core inspirational material and how staffes strive to achieve our visual goals.

Helpfully, they also got into Klei's Adobe Flash build process and the flexibility it provides, including costume and color swapping, and animation re-use.

It was an incredibly useful talk if you care at all about 2D animation in games, so don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

