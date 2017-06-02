Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony's new mobile division is putting out its first game: F2P Hot Shots Golf
Sony's new mobile division is putting out its first game: F2P Hot Shots Golf
June 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

More than a year after its public debut, Sony Interactive Entertainment's mobile game division Forwardworks seems poised to put out its first game in Japan: a free-to-play spin on Everybody's Golf (known in the West as Hot Shots Golf) for iOS and Android devices.

This is Sony's first notable attempt at bringing an established, somewhat well-known PlayStation property to mobile.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company intends to release another 4-5 mobile games by 2018 (the company has previously listed PlayStation franchises like Arc the Lad and Wild Arms as prospective fodder for mobile adaptation), though there are yet no announced plans to launch any of its games outside of Japan.

As veteran Japanese game industry analyst (and occasional Gamasutra blogger) Dr. Serkan Toto noted last year, what Sony is trying to accomplish through Forwardworks is much akin to Nintendo's initiative to expand its audience by launching mobile games starring well-known Nintendo characters. 

So far that initiative seems to have gone pretty well for Nintendo; the company's most recent mobile release, Fire Emblem Heroes, reportedly generated over $5 million in revenues after its first week on the market.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.02.17]
Video Editor
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Level Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Environment artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Design Q&A: Crafting the heroes of Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm
How do game devs feel about Steam Direct's $100 fee?
Don't Miss: Tekken's Harada reveals the roots of this seminal series' systems
Valve will charge devs $100 to publish games through Steam Direct


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image