PlayStation VR has sold over 1M units worldwide

Sony has sold over 1 million PlayStation VR headsets worldwide, according to the company's global game development boss Shawn Layden.

He broke the news during an interview with Time, and explained that the $399 headset has been sold out since launching in October.

Given sales totaled 915,000 all the way back in February, it's hardly surprising to hear the device has finally hit the million mark.

Still, it's good to hear the news straight from the horse's mouth, and Layden says he doesn't expect the PSVR to slow down anytime soon.

"We don't see it as a fad," he explained. "It's a brand new medium, not only for gaming entertainment, but non-gaming entertainment."