Sony: One in every five PS4s sold is a Pro

During a recent interview with Time, Sony's head of global development Shawn Layden revealed that for every five PlayStation 4s the company sells, one is a PlayStation 4 Pro.

It's an interesting tidbit that sheds some light on how well the new supercharged console, which retails for $100 more than a standard PS4, has been faring since launching in November last year.

Unfortunately, we still don't have any exact sales figures for the Pro, but it's clear Sony execs are pleased with the console's current performance.

"It is way ahead of our expectations," explained Sony's global sales chief Jim Ryan. "As with PSVR, and I suppose in forecasting these things we haven't done a very good job, the product is in desperately short supply. So that's one-in-five under severe constraint."