Get a job: Be an AI Engineer at Tangentlemen

Location: Playa Vista, California

Tangentlemen are looking for an AI Engineer for a new Action Adventure game. If you love working in the Unreal engine and have a passion for multiplayer games, join a team of industry veterans dedicated to making the highest quality games.

Responsibilities:

Research, design, implement, extend, and maintain network systems; bn as well as related areas of game development such as navigation, game mechanics, player controls, animation, and physics.

You may be asked to help the rest of the team in other engineering areas.

Collaborate with other engineers to develop various gameplay systems.

Write well-architected maintainable code with an eye towards re-usability for multiple games.

Develop and test code, fix bugs, profile and optimize code as directed.

Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks.

Willing to refactor your code or others’ code when needed or as directed

Modify Unreal engine code when needed or as directed.

Document and peer review technical designs and code submissions with other software engineers.

Work with QA, providing information needed to fully test developed code.

Keep up to date on state-of-the-art software engineering methods, practices, and technologies.

Communicate with other team members, internal customers, and when required external customers to determine requirements.

Requirements:

Experience in the design and implementation of game system AI, including related systems such as navigation, physics, player mechanics, and camera.

Unreal 4 or 3 development experience.

C++ proficiency and strong object oriented design skills.

Follow best practices, development processes, and coding standards.

Ability to quickly and independently learn and enhance a large established code base.

Experience with memory management, multi-threaded programming, cross-platform development, working on a multiplayer project and a working knowledge of 3D math.

Ability to prioritize, plan, and organize work

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Math, Engineering or related area or equivalent industry experience.

Minimum of 4 years game industry experience with 1 shipped titles especially Console products.

Must be an effective communicator, both verbally and written

Positive attitude, get along with others, strong work ethic, and the ability to work in a highly collaborative team environment.

A passion for making and playing games with an eye for detail and feel for good gameplay.

Pluses:

Practice developing in a Scrum or Agile development environment

AI programming experience in a shipped Unreal engine 4 title

Console development experience

Experience enhancing UE4’s editor

