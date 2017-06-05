Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

ESA launches lawsuit against Chicago for its tax on online games
ESA launches lawsuit against Chicago for its tax on online games
June 5, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 5, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

The Entertainment Software Association is taking legal aim against an amusement tax put in place by the city of Chicago that levies a tax on, among other things, streaming and subscription services that target online entertainment.

While streaming music and television are also affected, the ESA’s complaint deals primarily with the fact that the tax would charge Chicago residents an additional 9 percent to participate in online games or use a streaming game service. 

The association’s position is that the tax unfairly targets online entertainment and in turn violates the Internet Tax Freedom act.

The court documentation detailing the lawsuit also states that such a tax negatively impacts members of the ESA by forcing those companies to collect the tax and essentially charge Chicago citizens more for using online game-related services. 

“This discriminatory tax makes Chicagoans’ lives more expensive, just because they live in the 21st century and choose to play video games online,” said ESA CEO and President Michael D. Gallagher in a statement. “As one of the most innovative and rapidly growing industries in Illinois, we are proud to take this fight to court and stand up for consumers.”

Related Jobs

Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[06.05.17]
Senior Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Animator
Hasbro
Hasbro — Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States
[06.01.17]
Game Developer/Architect


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A hypothesis on what makes 'gameplay' feel good
ESA launches lawsuit against Chicago for its tax on online games
Apple ups VR developer support with Metal 2, Steam VR SDK, and more
How Halo: Combat Evolved encourages learning and exploration through design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image