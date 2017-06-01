Video: A game dev guide to managing conflict on small teams

Collaboration is a challenge in any creative environment or discipline, and almost everything about running a small game studio makes it harder.

That's why, earlier this year, Finji cofounder and CEO Rebekah Saltsman took the stage at GDC 2017 to share practical advice on how to handle conflict productively when you're working with a small team.

Conflict is inevitable and necessary, says Saltsman, but it can also destroy your life if you're not careful. She went on to break down how Finji has been refining a collaborative process both internally and externally to make the most of the good kinds of conflict to improve their games, and to completely avoid the kinds of toxic conflict that burns studios to the ground.

It was a valuable talk that went beyond "be kind and compassionate with each other" to provide actual tips and practical methodologies for you to use. If you missed Saltsman's talk in person, no worries -- you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

