Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apple inches closer to making 32-bit apps disappear from iOS
Apple inches closer to making 32-bit apps disappear from iOS
June 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Heads up, mobile game devs: over the weekend, 32-bit apps were temporarily scrubbed from Apple's App Store and rendered all but invisible unless you had a direct link to download them.

It's another step in Apple's long-running effort to excise 32-bit apps from its marketplace, one that's especially meaningful if you have a 32-bit mobile game on the App Store (TouchArcade noted yesterday that games like Ridiculous Fishing and Super Crate Box were among the apps that disappeared.)

While it appears the apps have since been restored and can once again be found via browsing and searching the App Store, the threat remains. Apple has of course required all app submissions to be 64-bit since 2015, and has been foreshadowing a big 32-bit delisting for some time. 

Last fall the company spent months working to remove abandoned and/or outdated apps from its storefront, and in April it pushed an update to iOS devices that included a pop-up message warning customers that their 32-bit apps might soon be rendered incompatible.

Related Jobs

Jintronix
Jintronix — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[06.05.17]
Concept Artist / Artistic Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.05.17]
FX Artist
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[06.05.17]
LEAD MATERIAL ARTIST
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[06.05.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A hypothesis on what makes 'gameplay' feel good
ESA launches lawsuit against Chicago for its tax on online games
Apple ups VR developer support with Metal 2, Steam VR SDK, and more
How Halo: Combat Evolved encourages learning and exploration through design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image