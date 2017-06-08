Discord appoints former Twitch exec as head of publisher relations

Video game voice and text chat specialist Discord has appointed industry veteran Andy Swanson as its new head of publisher relations.

Swanson is joining from Twitch, where he spent over four years working closely with developers and publishers to help them better understand how to get the most out of the service.

He'll be doing something similar at Discord, and has been tasked with teaching devs and publishers how to best implement the company's voice and text chat across the video game ecosystem.

"As Discord has grown, we've continuously had publishers and game developers asking us how to best interact with our community" said Jason Citron, Discord founder and CEO.

"Andy's experience working with game creators will allow us to make sure that our voice and text SDK and community server best practices reach the right people."