Borderlands scribe Mikey Neumann has left Gearbox

Veteran writer Mikey Neumann has left Gearbox Software after struggling with health issues related to multiple sclerosis.

Neumann broke the news on Twitter, where he explained that his Patreon-funded video series 'Movies with Mikey' will now be his full-time job.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Neumann praised Gearbox's handling of the situation, but said that while they'd offered plenty of support, he ultimately felt the need to step away to give himself a better shot at making a full recovery.

"Everything is 1,000,000 percent amicable with Gearbox. I physically just can’t do the work anymore. I am, and will always be, part of that family," he wrote. "They have been absolutely incredible."

During his time at Gearbox, Neumann lent his writing and voice talents to popular titles like Borderlands and Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway, and for the past six years had been serving as the studio's "chief creative champion."

As many of you will know, Neumann was also in the process of penning the story for Borderlands 3. It's unclear how, if at all, the project will be affected by his departure.