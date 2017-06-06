Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Borderlands scribe Mikey Neumann has left Gearbox
Borderlands scribe Mikey Neumann has left Gearbox
June 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Veteran writer Mikey Neumann has left Gearbox Software after struggling with health issues related to multiple sclerosis.

Neumann broke the news on Twitter, where he explained that his Patreon-funded video series 'Movies with Mikey' will now be his full-time job. 

In a series of follow-up tweets, Neumann praised Gearbox's handling of the situation, but said that while they'd offered plenty of support, he ultimately felt the need to step away to give himself a better shot at making a full recovery. 

"Everything is 1,000,000 percent amicable with Gearbox. I physically just can’t do the work anymore. I am, and will always be, part of that family," he wrote. "They have been absolutely incredible."

During his time at Gearbox, Neumann lent his writing and voice talents to popular titles like Borderlands and Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway, and for the past six years had been serving as the studio's "chief creative champion."

As many of you will know, Neumann was also in the process of penning the story for Borderlands 3. It's unclear how, if at all, the project will be affected by his departure.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.06.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.06.17]
Level Designer (World)-Destiny
Big Red Button Entertainment
Big Red Button Entertainment — El Segundo, California, United States
[06.05.17]
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist
Micazook
Micazook — London, England, United Kingdom
[06.05.17]
Game Designer Wanted


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building replayability into the intricate architecture of Tokyo 42
Blizzard, Disney vet Bill Roper joins Improbable to help devs build virtual worlds
A hypothesis on what makes 'gameplay' feel good
ESA launches lawsuit against Chicago for its tax on online games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image