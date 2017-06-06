Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
FoxNext acquires Kabam spin-off Aftershock
FoxNext acquires Kabam spin-off Aftershock
June 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
FoxNext, the video game division founded by broadcasting giant Fox earlier this year, has acquired mobile studio Aftershock for an undisclosed fee. 

If that name rings a bell, it's because Aftershock was spun off from Marvel Contest of Champions creator Kabam after it was purchased by Netmarble last year.

The studio, which houses Kabam's former L.A. and San Francisco studios, has a number of projects in the pipeline, including a massively multiplayer strategy game based on the Avatar movie franchise.

Moving forward, Aftershock will be led by Aaron Loeb, who was recently appointed as FoxNext Games' president of studios. The company's new mandate will be to create more first party-titles and help FoxNext find immediate success within the mobile arena. 

"Aftershock brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and in Aaron Loeb and his team, a remarkably talented and passionate group of game developers that will immediately position FoxNext for success within the video gaming industry,” said FoxNext president, Salil Mehta. 

"The studio has an exceptional pipeline of high-quality games in development, and we look forward to bringing a new level of entertainment to players around the world."

