Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve shuts down Greenlight submissions, dates Steam Direct launch
Valve shuts down Greenlight submissions, dates Steam Direct launch
June 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Indie

After months of detailing store changes and features coming to its new self-publishing platform, Valve has announced that today is the last day for its soon-to-be-replaced service, Steam Greenlight.

As of today, Valve is not allowing submissions to the Greenlight program and has shuttered user voting on existing projects as well. Meanwhile, its replacement, Steam Direct, will go live on June 13 with a $100 submission fee, the same amount developers paid to submit a game to Greenlight before.

But if you’re a developer with a game still in the Steam Greenlight pipeline, here’s what you need to know. Valve is in the week-long process of reviewing the catalog of Greenlight submissions yet awaiting a response, but it notes that catalog is currently made up of over 3,400 titles.

Valve’s plan is to directly greenlight as many of those games as they “have confidence in” but notes that some options will be denied based either on insufficient voter data or player reports. However, denial during this final week does not disqualify developers from submitting their projects to Steam Direct when it launches next week.

More information on the shutdown, as well as details on both Steam Direct and statistics from Greenlight’s five-year reign, can be found on the Steam Blog.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.06.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.06.17]
Level Designer (World)-Destiny
Big Red Button Entertainment
Big Red Button Entertainment — El Segundo, California, United States
[06.05.17]
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.05.17]
Brand Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building replayability into the intricate architecture of Tokyo 42
Valve shuts down Greenlight submissions, dates Steam Direct launch
Blog: How musical variation can aid player understanding
Blizzard to sell Overwatch credits instead of loot boxes to Chinese players


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image