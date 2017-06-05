Attend VRDC Fall 2017 to learn about VR trends and bringing the NBA experience to VR

Today, organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are proud to highlight another pair of great talks that will be taking place at VRDC Fall 2017 from September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

VRDC Fall 2017 is the place to be if you want to stay on top of everything that's happening in the VR/AR industries, in part because of great sessions like EEDAR VP Patrick Walker's Games & Entertainment track talk on "Data and Insights in the VR Market 2017."

Walker leads a team of data-driven game industry experts, and in his talk he'll be giving VRDC Fall 2017 attendees a deep dive into data and insights gleaned from the first two years of consumer VR.

For example, what's worked and what hasn't worked? What are the attitudes, opinions, and behaviors of both early adopters and gamers who are still on the fence? What do these answers tell them about the path to mainstream VR? These questions will be explored through consumer and sales data from a variety of sources, including their monthly global consumer tracker, PlayerPulse, and the EEDAR game database.

Plus, Digital Domain creative director Aruna Inversin will be at VRDC Fall 2017 offering a very cool look inside what it takes to recreate the NBA courtside experience in VR.

In his Innovation track talk on "NBA VR': Putting Fans Courtside with NBA Legends with Virtual Reality", Inversin will showcase the VR filmmaking breakthroughs behind the 'NBA VR' app, created by Digital Domain in partnership with NBA and Google for Daydream.

The app is worth studying because it features a new original series, 'House of Legends', placing viewers up close with former basketball legends in an immersive 360-degree digital universe. It also shows video on demand highlight reels and classic game footage. Inversin's talk will actually detail the team's immersive production techniques, including set reconstruction, stereoscopic movie atlases and proprietary camera systems, creating an immersive experience that brings viewers closer to the action both on and off the court.

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions and move to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

