Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend VRDC Fall 2017 to learn about VR trends and bringing the NBA experience to VR
Attend VRDC Fall 2017 to learn about VR trends and bringing the NBA experience to VR
June 7, 2017 | By Staff
June 7, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing, VRDC

Today, organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are proud to highlight another pair of great talks that will be taking place at VRDC Fall 2017 from September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

Don't miss your opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- you can still register for passes at a discounted rate!

VRDC Fall 2017 is the place to be if you want to stay on top of everything that's happening in the VR/AR industries, in part because of great sessions like EEDAR VP Patrick Walker's Games & Entertainment track talk on "Data and Insights in the VR Market 2017."

Walker leads a team of data-driven game industry experts, and in his talk he'll be giving VRDC Fall 2017 attendees a deep dive into data and insights gleaned from the first two years of consumer VR.

For example, what's worked and what hasn't worked? What are the attitudes, opinions, and behaviors of both early adopters and gamers who are still on the fence? What do these answers tell them about the path to mainstream VR? These questions will be explored through consumer and sales data from a variety of sources, including their monthly global consumer tracker, PlayerPulse, and the EEDAR game database.

Plus, Digital Domain creative director Aruna Inversin will be at VRDC Fall 2017 offering a very cool look inside what it takes to recreate the NBA courtside experience in VR.

In his Innovation track talk on "NBA VR': Putting Fans Courtside with NBA Legends with Virtual Reality", Inversin will showcase the VR filmmaking breakthroughs behind the 'NBA VR' app, created by Digital Domain in partnership with NBA and Google for Daydream.

The app is worth studying because it features a new original series, 'House of Legends', placing viewers up close with former basketball legends in an immersive 360-degree digital universe. It also shows video on demand highlight reels and classic game footage. Inversin's talk will actually detail the team's immersive production techniques, including set reconstruction, stereoscopic movie atlases and proprietary camera systems, creating an immersive experience that brings viewers closer to the action both on and off the court.

Plus, conference organizers look forward to announcing many more fantastic VRDC Fall 2017 talks in the weeks ahead!

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions and move to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

For more information on VRDC Fall 2017, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, VRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[06.07.17]
Senior Software Engineer Ã¢Â€Â“ C/C++ Tools Development
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.06.17]
Senior 2D Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[06.06.17]
ESPORTS PRODUCER - NBA 2K ESPORTS LEAGUE
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[06.06.17]
DevOps ENGINEER


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Layering challenges in Klei's survival sim Oxygen Not Included
Angry Birds 2 lead programmer opens VR studio to fuel 'social action'
Blog: Building a plugin system using an API registry
Portal 2 writer Jay Pinkerton has left Valve


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image