Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

SteamVR Tracking upgrade to include support for more than two base stations
SteamVR Tracking upgrade to include support for more than two base stations
June 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Production

A Valve engineer published a blog post yesterday outlining some changes that are coming to its SteamVR Tracking system, including a prediction that the system will soon be able to support more than two base stations.

This could potentially open up new avenues of SteamVR game design to explore, since the system will presumably be capable of tracking larger and more complicated spaces as more base stations are used.

According to Valve, this is potentially possible because later this month it will begin rolling out a new sensor component for SteamVR Tracking (which it licenses out for other companies to use) that's capable of providing data when it's hit with a tracking laser. That new data can help the system identify where the lasers come from, evidently opening up room for the system to work with more than a pair of base stations.

If testing and manufacturing goes well, Valve says it plans to have "production quantities" of the new SteamVR Tracking system available in November, though it hopes to have engineering samples available for partners available later this month.

For more technical details on how the new system works, what it does, and how compatibility works between SteamVR Tracking 1.0 and 2.0, check out Valve's full post.

Related Jobs

Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[06.05.17]
Senior Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.02.17]
Art Outsource Manager
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.01.17]
Junior Game Writer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.31.17]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building replayability into the intricate architecture of Tokyo 42
Valve shuts down Greenlight submissions, dates Steam Direct launch
Blog: How musical variation can aid player understanding
Blizzard to sell Overwatch credits instead of loot boxes to Chinese players


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image